Barcelona open talks to extend Marc-André ter Stegen’s contract

Barcelona have opened talks to extend the current contract of starting goalkeeper and vice-captain Marc-André ter Stegen, according to multiple reports from Catalan media. The player’s agent and the club’s executives met for the first time on Wednesday to begin dialogue on a new deal for the German, who has a contract until 2025.

Barça’s plan is to add more years to the contract in order to reduce Ter Stegen’s yearly salary to fit within the club’s new wage structure while still paying the full amount remaining in his current deal, and there is mutual interest between both parties to reach an agreement that will benefit the club as they continue to navigate a complicated financial situation.

Ter Stegen regained his best form in a Blaugrana shirt last season, keeping a La Liga record 26 clean sheets and growing his status as a dressing room leader which led him to become the second captain behind Sergi Roberto this summer.