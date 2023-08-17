PSV Eindhoven seriously interested in Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest

One of Barcelona’s priorities for the remained of the summer transfer window is finding an exit for right-back Sergiño Dest, who is no longer part of Xavi Hernández’s plans and knows he’s on his way out. And the American might have a new home very soon.

According to multiple reports from Dutch media, PSV Eindhoven have serious interest in a move for the USA international. The Eredivisie side are in the Champions League Playoffs against Rangers and are guaranteed to play in Europe this season, and manager Peter Bosz is looking for depth at the full-back position.

PSV would want to sign Dest on a season-long loan with an option to buy, and although Barça prefer a permanent move they are more interested in getting Dest’s wages off the books to open up more salary cap space for the registrations of contract renewals and new signings this summer.

Dest joined Barça from Ajax three years ago but struggled in his first two seasons before spending last year on loan at AC Milan, where he barely played. The American wants guaranteed minutes in his next destination, and with PSV having very little depth behind Jordan Teze and Patrick Van Aanholt and Dest’s ability to play in both full-back positions there’s a good chance he will get the playing time he’s looking for if he returns to Dutch football.