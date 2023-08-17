Lionel Messi: I made the right decision by going to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has given his first press conference as an Inter Miami CF player, in anticipation of the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC.

Messi has taken MLS by storm, scoring 9 goals in his first six matches as Miami, who are bottom of MLS’s Eastern Conference, have reached a final for the first time ever.

He was asked whether his decision to go to Miami was in part due to wanting to become the face of the sport in the United States.

“My decision to come was based on many things. My family was part of the decision. I don’t think about being an MLS ambassador. I came to play, and I made the right decision to come and play in Miami. I’m happy and I’m looking forward to it, to continue enjoying it.”

FC Barcelona wanted to sign Messi but could not guarantee that his contract would be registered. Messi ultimately did not want to experience what happened a few years back, when Barcelona promised him he would be registered only to say, towards the end of the off-season, that he would have to find employment elsewhere.

He signed for Paris Saint-Germain next, which became a tumultuous affair. He struggled to adapt and with injuries and COVID in his first season. In his second, he delivered strongly and won the FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

However, he made a decision to leave the Parisian club, and with time his relationship with PSG and its ultras deteriorated.

He says his adaptation to his new club has gone much better this time around.

“The departure to Paris was difficult because of how it happened. I wanted to stay in Barcelona, but it happened from one day to the next. I had to adapt very quickly, to a different environment from what I knew. But now everything is different. We, along with my family, chose where we wanted to go and we are very happy with our choice,” Messi said.