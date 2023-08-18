Barcelona, Atlético Madrid in advanced talks for João Félix

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are in advanced negotiations for a season-long loan of Portuguese forward João Félix to the Catalan club, according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian journalist says the two clubs are engaged in talks and that Barça would pay a loan fee of around 8 million euros. The completion of the deal would be subject to Financial Fair Play, and Di Marzio’s report doesn’t clarify whether Barça would add an option to buy into the deal for next summer.

João Félix blew up the market last month with an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano stating his intent to join the Blaugrana this summer, and while the Catalan club and manager Xavi Hernández were not interested in the player at the time of his quotes, the subsequent failed attempts to sign Bernardo Silva might have changed Barça’s mind on bringing the 23-year-old to Catalonia.

Di Marzio doesn’t have the longest track record on reporting on Barça but is usually a pretty reliable transfer market reporter, so there must be at least some truth to this. The next few days should be fascinating.