Barcelona running out of time as Iván Fresneda begins considering other offers

With two weeks left to go in the summer transfer window, Barcelona’s search for a right-back has still not produced the desired outcome as the Catalans continue negotiations with Manchester City for João Cancelo while also keeping a door open to bring in 18-year-old Spanish youth international Iván Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

Barça have been in contact with Valladolid and Fresneda throughout the summer and already have the framework of a deal reportedly worth 8 million euros plus another €10 million in add-ons. Fresneda continues to wait for his dream move, but he would like a decision on his future soon and patience might be starting to run low.

That’s according to Relevo, who report that the player’s camp is starting to considering the four other options currently on the table for Fresneda: two of them come from Portugal as Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto have made formal approaches, and there are two other offers from unnamed Premier League clubs.

In an ideal world Barça would like to sign both Cancelo and Fresneda, even it if means loaning the youngster to another club for the season if Financial Fair Play doesn’t allow both to be registered. Tensions are rising, time is running out, and Xavi Hernández desperately wants a right-back.

Surely Barça won’t screw this up, right?!