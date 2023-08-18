Marc-André ter Stegen agrees contract extension with Barcelona, defers salary

Barcelona and goalkeeper and vice-captain Marc-André ter Stegen have reached full agreement on a five-year contract extension until 2028, with the German accepting to defer a significant portion of his wages to provide much-needed salary cap space as the Blaugrana look to finish their registrations and sign new players, according to Luis Rojo of Diario Marca.

Acuerdo total para la renovación de Ter Stegen por el Barcelona hasta 2028. El portero difiere parte de sueldo de esta temporada y así genera Fair Play para el club. — luis rojo (@Luis_F_Rojo) August 18, 2023

Barça and Ter Stegen’s agent met earlier this week to negotiate a new deal that would add more years and lower the player’s salary while still paying the full amount remaining on the German’s contract. Both sides had mutual interest in reaching an agreement as quickly as possible, and it seems they already have.

Ter Stegen will defer a large portion of his 2023-24 and 2024-25 salary, receiving a larger share of his wages in the final three years of his contract when Barça are expected to be in a much improved financial position.

This is definitely a selfless act on the part of Ter Stegen, who helps the club navigate their tough financial situation while they try to improve the team. MATS will get paid what he’s owed anyway, and now the Blaugrana can continue adding to the squad which can only help Ter Stegen in his bid to add to his growing list of accomplishments for the club. Everybody wins in the end.

Respect, captain. Respect.