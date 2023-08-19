Pep Guardiola addresses João Cancelo rumors as Barcelona reach final stage of talks with Manchester City

João Cancelo will be a new Barcelona player any minute now. The latest reports say the Blaugrana are very close to reaching full agreement with Manchester City on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, and the Portugal international is expected to be announced as the Blaugrana’s new right-back in the coming days.

City manager and Barça legend Pep Guardiola was asked about the Cancelo situation during a press conference on Friday, and admitted that the player’s future at the Etihad Stadium is uncertain without giving anything away about the ongoing talks with Barça.

“João Cancelo is still with us for now, but I don’t know what’s going to happen. I just don’t know”, said Pep. The 29-year-old has been left off the squad for all three of City’s official matches so far this season and is no longer part of the coach’s plans, and it seems as though Pep would like to see Cancelo go as soon as possible due to the broken relationship between the two men.

This saga is close to being over, and there will be a satisfying conclusion for all parties involved.