Barcelona could profit from Philippe Coutinho’s likely Aston Villa exit

Barcelona will welcome any source of income as they continue to navigate a tricky financial situation while trying to improve the team under the heavy scrutiny of La Liga’s Financial Fair Play, and a potentially unexpected bit of money could be coming their way thanks to one of the club’s worst ever signings.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Philippe Coutinho is discussing a potential move to Qatar, with Saudi Arabia also watching his situation and making their interest known. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery does not count on the Brazilian and the Premier League club will accept a good offer, and Barça will be watching closely what the potential transfer fee ends up being.

When they sold Coutinho to Villa for 20 million euros a year ago, Barça also reserved the right to receive 50% of the profit from a future sale. That means that if Coutinho is sold by €30 million, for example, Barça would get half of the 10 million profit. A few reports around this situation say Villa could command as much as €40 million for Coutinho, which means Barça might get as much as €10 million if the deal goes through.

Fingers crossed!