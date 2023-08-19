Barcelona open talks for Frenkie de Jong’s contract extension

Barcelona have opened talks with Frenkie de Jong on a contract extension for the Dutch midfielder, according to multiple reports from Catalan media. Initial contacts have been made with the player’s camp, with the club looking to add more years to De Jong’s current deal which runs until 2026.

Barça are looking for a restructured deal similar to the one the club reportedly agreed with Marc-André ter Stegen this week: the Blaugrana want to add more years to De Jong’s contract, in order to lower his average annual salary while still paying the full amount owed to the Dutchman in his current deal.

The move is designed to provide more salary cap space in the immediate future, with the projection that the financial situation will be much better once the higher figures of De Jong’s wages (as well as Ter Stegen’s) start kicking in and don’t have as big of an impact on the salary margin. Initial reports say Frenkie is willing to listen to the proposal, but it doesn’t appear he is as keen as Ter Stegen was to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

It’s important to mention De Jong has already agreed to a similar restructuring in the past, deferring his wages during the pandemic with his salary set to rise again starting this summer. Now Barça want him to do it again, so it’s understandable that Frenkie would be at least hesitant to the idea of sacrificing short-term money once more.