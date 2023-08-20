Barcelona, Manchester City reach agreement in principle for João Cancelo

Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle for the loan of right-back João Cancelo, according to Jordi Gil of Diario SPORT. The two sides stepped up negotiations this weekend and appear to already have the framework of a deal in place.

The report says Barça will take Cancelo on a season-long loan with an option to buy for next summer worth around €30 million that will become mandatory if Barça reach the knockout stages of the Champions League and Cancelo plays 70% of the team’s matches this season.

Reports from earlier in the week claimed City were demanding a €60 million mandatory clause, so getting an option for half of that amount is pretty good business from Barça if the report is accurate.

And if the conditions to make the option mandatory are met, and they are relatively easy, a €30 million price tag for Cancelo next summer wouldn’t be a bad piece of business if the Portugal international becomes a key part of a team that has plenty of success domestically and in Europe this year.

The announcement should come any day now, and it’s getting harder and harder to not picture João Cancelo in a Blaugrana shirt.