Barcelona, PSV agree deal for Sergiño Dest

Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven have reached full agreement on a deal that will send Sergiño Dest to the Eredivisie club on a season-long loan, according to multiple reports from Dutch and Catalan media.

The two clubs have agreed to each pay half of Dest’s wages for the season, which should provide Barça with at least some salary cap relief. There is also a buy option for €10 million in the deal, but that clause is not mandatory which means Dest would once again become a headache next summer if he doesn’t perform well in his return to Dutch football.

PSV faced competition from OGC Nice but were always the club showing the strongest interest in Dest, with manager Peter Bosz needing full-back depth at both positions ahead of a busy season domestically and in Europe.

Dest will travel to Eindhoven in the next few hours for medical tests and contract signing, and the official announcement will come very soon.

Good luck in the Netherlands, Sergiño!