OFFICIAL: Sergiño Dest joins PSV Eindhoven on loan from Barcelona

It’s a done deal: Sergiño Dest will join Eredivise side PSV Eindhoven on loan from Barcelona, the club announced on Monday. The deal contains a reported €10 million buy option for next summer, and Barça reserve the right to a percentage of a future sale if PSV keep him on a permanent basis in 12 months.

FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Sergiño Dest until 30 June 2024. The Dutch club has an option to buy. The club reserves the right to a percentage of any future sale of the player. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 21, 2023

Here is Barça’s full statement on the deal:

FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Sergiño Dest until 30 June 2024. The Dutch club has an option to make the transfer permanent. FC Barcelona reserves the right to a percentage of any future sale of the player. Source: FC Barcelona

Dest joined Barça from Ajax in 2020 but struggled to get regular minutes in his first two seasons before joining AC Milan on loan in the last campaign. He also barely played in Italy, and now gets one more chance with a strong European team to try and prove he can still have a career at the highest level.

Barça were looking for a permanent move but the best they could do was a loan while also paying half of Dest’s wages, which shows just how low the player’s value is. The Blaugrana’s only hope is the USA international can revive his career on his return to Dutch football and PSV have no choice but to activate his buy option. Otherwise we’ll be back in this same scenario next summer, which is not fun for anybody involved.

Good luck at PSV, Sergiño! Please be very good there.