Barcelona open to Clément Lenglet loan to Tottenham

FC Barcelona are looking to loan Clément Lenglet back to Tottenham Hotspur as their chances of selling the defender are slipping away.

According to a new report, Lenglet has turned down an offer to leave the top five leagues and join Saudi side Al Nassr. Barcelona were pushing him to accept the offer, as the Saudis would have paid the transfer fee the Catalans seek.

However, since the French defender declined the offer, Barcelona are working on alternatives. Tottenham have declined to sign him on a permanent basis for the price Barcelona want — 15 million euros — but they may be willing to get him on loan for another year.

The Blaugrana do not have any plans to keep Lenglet in their squad and depend on moving his rather large salary off the books, even temporarily, in order to register new contracts.

AC Milan and Juventus are other rumored destinations, but the Italian clubs are not interested in his big salary. They would be looking for a loan in which they paid only part of his wages.