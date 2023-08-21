Marcos Alonso could be registered — or sold — by Barcelona soon

FC Barcelona are still finalizing the squad, hoping to loan or sell unwanted players, bring in new players, and register all current players.

One player whose future is completely up in the air is Marcos Alonso. The defender has had his contract renewed, but the new contract has not yet been registered with the league. Considering injuries in defense, Xavi may want Alonso registered quickly so as to use him if necessary.

However, reports say that Alonso could also be sold. While it’s understood that the most likely option is that he will remain at the club, Barcelona are considering the possibility that he could leave. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left on the last day of the transfer window last year, so anything is possible.

Íñigo Martínez and Iñaki Peña still need to be registered, plus the club wants to sign João Cancelo. After Sergiño Dest’s exit, Barcelona still need Clément Lenglet’s contract to be moved on before registering all these players.