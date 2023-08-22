Barcelona rule out Iván Fresneda signing ahead of João Cancelo arrival

Barcelona have officially withdrawn their interest in Real Valladolid right-back Iván Fresneda, according to multiple reports from Catalan media. The Blaugrana are closing in on a deal for Manchester City’s João Cancelo and have ruled out the signing of the Spanish youth international in this transfer window.

Fresneda had been one of Barça’s main target for the full-back position and there were contacts between the Catalans and Valladolid all summer, with an official offer of €8 million plus €10 million in add-ons presented in late July. The player rejected other offers and was willing to wait for Barça, but he will now focus on the four offers from Portugal and England currently on the table.

The 18-year-old was the favorite option of new sporting director Deco, but manager Xavi Hernández had João Cancelo as his main priority due to his experience and chance to contribute immediately. The coach won the battle, and the Portugal international is expected to be announced sometime during this week.