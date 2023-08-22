Barcelona make contact with Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso over potential transfer

Barcelona are preparing for a very busy final 10 days of the summer transfer window, and while the main priority is finishing the pending registrations and completing a deal for Manchester City’s João Cancelo they are still looking at one more name: Giovani Lo Celso.

The Tottenham midfielder is one of Xavi Hernández’s favorite targets as the coach sees the Argentina international as a good squad depth option and a great fit in his four-midfielder system, and with Bernardo Silva no longer an option Lo Celso becomes the main target for the Blaugrana in that position.

And according to Gerard Romero the club has made contact with Lo Celso’s camp in the last few days to express their interest and let them know they will still make a push for the 27-year-old if they can close a major sale in the next week.

The Catalans want to sell one of their forwards to create salary cap space for a midfielder signing, and Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Ez Abde all available at the right price. None of the three players want to leave as of now, but if things change and they are sold before the end of the window Barça will look to make one more signing, and Lo Celso is the chosen one.