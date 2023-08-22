Barcelona’s priority for final week of transfer window is to register players

As we enter the home stretch of the summer transfer window, rumors continue to heat up about who Barcelona could sign or sell before the deadline. But the club’s number one priority above anything else is clear: finish player registrations.

That’s according to Diario SPORT, who say the club is working around the clock to create enough salary cap space to register the pending renewals of Iñaki Peña, Marcos Alonso and Alejandro Balde as well as new signing Iñigo Martínez and the soon-to-be announced arrival on loan of right-back João Cancelo.

The club is counting on the €60 million euros set to be paid by German fund LIBERO for a percentage of Barça Studios, the financial lever announced 10 days ago. The contract signed with LIBERO states the money should be paid before the end of the window, and the club is confident the agreement will be honored and the funds will arrive in time to finish all pending registrations.

The report says Peña and Alonso have been assured there’s no need to worry about their futures, and while both are ready to play and understandably anxious about the situation they remain confident they will be able to wear the Blaugrana shirt this season. The same sentiment is shared by Cancelo, who is aware of the registration issue and did not see it as a deal-breaker during his negotiations with the club.

Barça also want to complete the departure of Clément Lenglet, whose contract is a massive hit on the salary cap. The Frenchman rejected advances from Saudi Arabia and wants a move to one of the top five European leagues, with a return to Tottenham his number one priority.

The club went through a similar registration drama last summer, and Jules Kounde had to wait until the very last week of the window to see his registration completed before making his Barça debut. One would think the club had learned their lessons in not allowing it to become an issue again, but here we are.

Tense days ahead...