Bayer Leverkusen approach Barcelona for Ez Abde

Barcelona are looking to make one more sale before the end of the transfer window to finish their plans for the squad this season, and they want to sell a forward in order to possibly bring in another midfielder to join Xavi Hernández’s squad. And one of the forwards has serious interest from a team in Germany.

That’s according to Diario SPORT, who report that Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have made a formal approach to Barcelona for 21-year-old winger Ez Abde, with Xabi Alonso a big fan of the player’s profile. Leverkusen would be willing to pay €20 million euros for a permanent transfer, and Barça are believed to be studying the offer.

Abde returned from his loan spell determined to become a regular part of the first team, and his camp rejected multiple offers throughout the summer. The Moroccan came off the bench in the first two La Liga games and is looking for a chance to play consistent minutes, but he knows competition is fierce up front especially with Xavi’s plan to use four midfielders this season.

Barça prefer to sell Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres due to the potential of a much higher transfer fee and their big salaries that limit the club’s abilities in the market due to Financial Fair Play, but both players refuse to leave under any circumstance and Abde could end up being the one out the door in the final week of the window.