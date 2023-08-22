João Cancelo waiting for green light to complete Barcelona switch

João Cancelo’s move from Manchester City to Barcelona is truly a matter of when, not if. The latest updates suggest a deal is all but agreed between the two clubs, and the player continues to train with his City teammates to remain in shape ahead of his much-anticipated loan move to Catalonia.

Gerard Romero reports that the player is waiting for Barça’s “green light” to travel to Catalonia for medicals and contract signings, and other reports from Catalan media say Thursday is the most likely day for a resolution on the matter.

With the two clubs finalizing their agreement in the coming days the main obstacle now is the player’s registration as Barça scramble to open up salary cap space to make his contract official with La Liga. A €60 million payment from German company LIBERO which is due before the end of the window as well as the departure of Clément Lenglet will be enough to complete all registrations, including Cancelo’s.

For now Cancelo continues to anxiously wait and maintain his match fitness, but we shouldn’t wait too long for the official announcement. Even if that announcement comes before the trip to Villarreal, however, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Portugal international in action in that match.

If everything goes according to plan Cancelo’s debut is set for Sunday, September 3, away to Osasuna.