João Félix a real option for Barcelona until the last day of the transfer window

Ever since João Félix threw a grenade into the transfer market with his very public request to join Barcelona this summer in an interview with Fabrizio Romano, the rumors of his possible arrival in Catalonia simply refuse to die.

No matter how unrealistic his signing seems due to Financial Fair Play and the fact he is not a priority for manager Xavi Hernández, his clear desire to join and Barça’s refusal to shut down the rumors make us think that something must be going on here.

And in fact, a very reputable journalist in Relevo’s Matteo Moretto says the option is very much still alive and will continue to be until the last day of the transfer window. Félix will wait for Barça and his agent Jorge Mendes, who has a very close relationship with Barça president Joan Laporta, is working around the clock to try and find a formula to make his client’s dream a reality.

João Félix al Barça sigue en pie.



Es una opción real y seguirá siéndolo hasta el último día de mercato: carpeta abierta.



El portugués, esperando al Barça.

Jorge Mendes está en ello.



⏳ https://t.co/CjVLYisDxt — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 22, 2023

A proposed swap for Ansu Fati was rejected immediately by Atlético Madrid a few weeks ago, and now the only chance Félix has to join is if Barça sell one of their forwards and Xavi decides to give his approval on the move. Ez Abde has a chance to leave with Bayer Leverkusen making a formal approach this week, and if his departure materializes we could possibly — emphasis on possibly — see the Portugal international complete his desired switch to Montjuïc.

It really is wild how this story won’t go away, even if all the logic says it can’t and shouldn’t happen. Surely it won’t happen, right?!