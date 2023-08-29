Clement Lenglet heading back to the Premier League with Aston Villa latest club linked

Clement Lenglet is reportedly set to leave Barcelona before the transfer window closes and will return to the Premier League.

The defender is heading back to England, after spending last season on loan at Tottenham, but won’t be re-joining the north Londoners.

Gerard Romero reports that Lenglet will definitely play in England again, although he hasn’t said where. The only detail he mentions is that it’s definitely not Spurs.

So it’s over to Fabrizio Romano who reckons Aston Villa are the club who want Lenglet after losing Tyrone Mings to a long-term injury.

Unai Emery’s side are said to be considering a move for the center-half before the window closes and Romano reckons there are other options for the Frenchman too.

EXCL: Aston Villa weighing up a move for Clement Lenglet as option on the table for the final days of the window



There are multiple options available but Barcelona aware of Aston Villa interest, waiting for developments.



In any case, Barça feel sure that CL will leave. pic.twitter.com/DDNK4P5w1M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Villa could be an attractive option for Lenglet. The team will play European football this season and have added to the squad in the summer by bringing in Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo and Pau Torres