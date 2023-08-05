Could Barca bring Vitor Roque’s move forward? Brazilian’s agent speaks out

Barcelona are thought to be exploring options of how to replace Ousmane Dembele this summer and are keen to find out if they can bring forward a move for Vitor Roque.

A move for the youngster has been agreed with Athletico Paranaense, and announced, but as things stand he is not due to arrive until summer of 2024.

Yet things have changed now Dembele has decided to move to PSG, and Vitor Roque’s agent has admitted the forward is waiting to see what happens next.

“I think that because of the salary he can come. I think he can come this summer or at the end of the year. If Athletico Paranaense is eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, it opens the possibilities. He is going to be a great player for LaLiga,” he said. Source | AS

It’s been reported that the Brazilian is keen to bring the transfer forward, but it’s not quite as easy as all that.

Athletico Paranaense do not want him to depart while they are still in the Copa Libertadores. The team are 3-1 down in the last 16 of the tournament and are due to play the second leg on August 9.