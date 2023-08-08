OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign German prospect Noah Darvich from Freiburg

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Noah Darvich from Freiburg, with the German prospect joining Barça Atlètic to play under Rafa Márquez this season.

❗️ ́



✅ Noah Darvich, nuevo jugador del Barça Atlètic



¡Bienvenido!



Todos los detalles https://t.co/WBEGmwhYyw #ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aEZ67pukq9 — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) August 8, 2023

Here is the official statement from the club on the deal, which includes a massive release clause

FC Barcelona and SC Freiburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of Noah Darvich for 2.5 million euros and the player signs until June 30, 2026. The release clause is set at 1 billion euros. On Tuesday morning the player underwent medical tests at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper, and following that he got to know Johan Cruyff Stadium and was photographed with the new Blaugrana shirt he will wear this season. Source: FC Barcelona

Darvich shined for Germany’s youth teams throughout the summer and is considered one of the best prospects German football has produced in recent years. Barça managed to secure his services for a very small transfer fee, and have real hopes he can develop into a first team star in the next few years and turn this into one of the smartest transfers the club has ever made.

Welcome to Barça, Noah!