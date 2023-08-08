 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign German prospect Noah Darvich from Freiburg

One of the most exciting young talents in Europe is officially a Barça player

By Renato Gonçalves
Turkiye U17 v Germany U17 - UEFA Under17 European Championship Qualifier Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images for DFB

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Noah Darvich from Freiburg, with the German prospect joining Barça Atlètic to play under Rafa Márquez this season.

Here is the official statement from the club on the deal, which includes a massive release clause

FC Barcelona and SC Freiburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of Noah Darvich for 2.5 million euros and the player signs until June 30, 2026. The release clause is set at 1 billion euros.

On Tuesday morning the player underwent medical tests at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper, and following that he got to know Johan Cruyff Stadium and was photographed with the new Blaugrana shirt he will wear this season.

Source: FC Barcelona

Darvich shined for Germany’s youth teams throughout the summer and is considered one of the best prospects German football has produced in recent years. Barça managed to secure his services for a very small transfer fee, and have real hopes he can develop into a first team star in the next few years and turn this into one of the smartest transfers the club has ever made.

Welcome to Barça, Noah!

