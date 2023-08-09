Xavi remains noncommittal on Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona

Ansu Fati was one of the stars of Barcelona’s preseason, with very impressive performances throughout the United States tour and the game-winning goal during his substitute cameo in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward has been the subject of heavy speculation since the end of last season, and this week has brought new, albeit conflicting reports about whether or not the player is running out of patience with his lack of minutes under Xavi Hernández and willing to leave and play regular football somewhere else.

Xavi was once again asked about Ansu’s future, and remained noncommittal on the topic with a brief answer in his post-match press conference.

“Ansu? We’ll see, until August 31st we can’t say anything. It all depends on Financial Fair Play for us. And we have to see with Ferran Torres and Raphinha, there is a lot of competition up front.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

Xavi says a lot with a few words. Leaving Ansu’s future up to Financial Fair Play essentially means the coach is fine with a sale if it means addressing his priorites — signing a right-back and a midfielder. And naming Ferran and Raphinha makes it clear Xavi sees those two players ahead of Fati in his pecking order.

With more than three weeks left in the window, anything can happen with Ansu Fati. But out of all the possibilities, becoming a regular starter under Xavi certainly feels like the least likely.