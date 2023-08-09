Mateu Alemany offers updates on Ousmane Dembélé sale to PSG, Barcelona player registrations

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany addressed two of the main topics involving the club this week: the sale of Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain, and the registrations of player contracts with La Liga ahead of the start of the league season on Sunday.

Dembélé’s move to Luis Enrique’s side in Paris was been agreed at the end of last week but hasn’t been completed yet as Barça are trying to get more than 50% of Dembélé’s €50 million release clause, and Alemany says the deal is near completion and the player is already in Paris to finalize the move.

“Dembélé asked to leave. His contract created a circumstance that allowed him to leave if he wanted to. We are in the process of negotiating with PSG. He’s no longer part of the first team, he’s already in Paris. When everything is closed we will announce the fee.”

Alemany was also asked about registrations, which have again become an issue as the club is racing against time to officially register the new signings and contract renewals before the start of La Liga on Sunday.

Barça’s biggest signing of the summer, Ilkay Gundogan, reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to terminate the deal if he isn’t registered in time, but Alemany is positive that all registrations will be completed.