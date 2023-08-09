 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Franck Kessie bids farewell to Barcelona teammates ahead of Saudi Arabia move

The midfielder returned to Catalonia to say his goodbyes

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Franck Kessie’s departure from Barcelona to join Saudi Arabia side Al Ahli will be made official any minute now, and the player returned to Catalonia to say his goodbyes on Wednesday morning.

Gerard Romero reports the Ivorian visited the club’s facilities and stayed around 20 minutes while his teammates were getting ready for training to bid farewell to them, coach Xavi Hernández and the club staff.

Kessie spent the weekend in Paris undergoing medicals with Al Ahli, and the announcement from both clubs is expected sometime this week. Barça will receive a €15 million transfer fee for a player they signed on a free last summer, and will use the funds from Franck’s departure to register the pending contracts and continue investing in the squad.

The President, as he’s known, had a tough time finding minutes in his lone season at Camp Nou but ended up scoring the most important goal of the 2022-23 season, a late winner in El Clásico against Real Madrid that essentially won the La Liga title last March.

