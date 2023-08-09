OFFICIAL: Franck Kessie joins Al-Ahli from Barcelona

It’s a done deal: Barcelona have reached agreement on the sale of midfielder Franck Kessie to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli SC on a permanent transfer worth 12.5 million euros, the club announced on Wednesday.

FC Barcelona and Al-Ahli SC have agreed on a 12.5 million euro transfer for the player Franck Kessie. FC Barcelona want to take this opportunity to publicly thank Franck for his commitment and dedication, and to wish him all the best and every success in the future. Source: FC Barcelona

Kessie departs after one season having joined the club on a free transfer from AC Milan, scoring 3 goals in 43 appearances, mostly as a substitute. His biggest contribution was the winning goal in El Clásico that guaranteed Barça the La Liga title last March, and was by all accounts a great professional and a very popular figure in the dressing room.

Thank you and best of luck in Saudi Arabia, Franck Kessie!