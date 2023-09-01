FC Barcelona Transfer Deadline Day 2023: All Updates

Check out all of Barca Blaugranes’ stories and updates from the summer 2023 transfer window deadline day, in one place. You can bookmark this space and check it often, and this stream will also be pinned to the front page.
Sep 1, 2023, 1:54am CEST
September 1
Barça, Betis in negotiations for Ez Abde
The Seville side are insisting on a permanent deal for the Moroccan
September 1
Barça very optimistic about signing João Félix
The Catalans are close to a deal with Atlético Madrid