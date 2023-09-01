Barcelona very optimistic about signing João Félix on Deadline Day

Barcelona continue to work on two marquee signings before the end of the summer transfer window, and we now have a big update on one of them as the ever reliable Matteo Moretto of Relevo reports the Blaugrana are “very optimistic” about the arrival of João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid.

En el Barça a esta hora de la noche hay mucho optimismo de que João Félix llegue mañana. @relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 31, 2023

Félix made his desire to sign for Barça public and blew up the market last July, and has been patiently waiting for the Blaugrana to sort out through their other transfer business and getting the green light from manager Xavi Hernández to make a deal for the Portugal international.

The two clubs are discussing a loan deal which includes a loan fee and a buy option, and final key details are being sorted before an agreement is reached. The expected departures of Ansu Fati and Ez Abde will open up the minutes up front for Félix to get a bigger role, and his fit in Xavi’s system will be fascinating to watch if his arrival indeed materializes.