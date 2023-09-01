 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona, Real Betis in negotiations for Ez Abde

The Seville side are insisting on a permanent deal for the Moroccan

By Renato Gonçalves
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Betis and Barcelona are in negotiations for a deal that would send Ez Abde to the Seville side on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano and multiple reports from Spanish media.

Abde has always been open to a move away if he wasn’t guaranteed a big role at Barça this season, and after not being used as a substitute against Villarreal he decided to explore his future following a chat with manager Xavi Hernández.

Betis, according to reports, want a permanent deal but can’t meet Barça’s €20 million asking price, so the club from Seville have offered €10 million for 50% of the player’s rights. That essentially means Barça would have the option of buying Abde back at a fixed, low price to regain his full rights, or earn 50% of a future sale if the Moroccan gets a big move elsewhere.

Xavi does not want to part ways with another attacking option following Ansu Fati’s departure to Brighton, but Abde’s desire to play regular minutes and Barça’s financial situation might just get this deal over the line on Deadline Day.

