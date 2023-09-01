Barcelona, Real Betis in negotiations for Ez Abde

Real Betis and Barcelona are in negotiations for a deal that would send Ez Abde to the Seville side on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano and multiple reports from Spanish media.

Betis will insist to sign Abde from Barça today, as reported earlier. Negotiations taking place. #DeadlineDay https://t.co/KLEvQjhmuN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

Abde has always been open to a move away if he wasn’t guaranteed a big role at Barça this season, and after not being used as a substitute against Villarreal he decided to explore his future following a chat with manager Xavi Hernández.

Betis, according to reports, want a permanent deal but can’t meet Barça’s €20 million asking price, so the club from Seville have offered €10 million for 50% of the player’s rights. That essentially means Barça would have the option of buying Abde back at a fixed, low price to regain his full rights, or earn 50% of a future sale if the Moroccan gets a big move elsewhere.

Xavi does not want to part ways with another attacking option following Ansu Fati’s departure to Brighton, but Abde’s desire to play regular minutes and Barça’s financial situation might just get this deal over the line on Deadline Day.