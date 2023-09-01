Barcelona reject €40 million offer from Saudi Arabia for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have received and rejected a €40 million offer from a club in Saudi Arabia for Robert Lewandowski on Transfer Deadline Day, according to Diario SPORT.

The window in Saudi Arabia is open until September 20 so there is still a chance Lewandowski is tempted by a massive offer to leave in the next three weeks, but the player has already rejected multiple Saudi advances this summer and does not want to leave Barça.

The Blaugrana also have no interest in selling Lewandowski having already lost Ansu Fati to Brighton and engaged in talks to selling Ez Abde to Real Betis, and with the inability to bring in Brazilian forward Vitor Roque the Catalans will be very short in attacking options if they were to lose the Pole.

There is also not enough time with the transfer deadline later tonight to find a replacement for their top goalscorer, so Barça will not be selling Lewandowski. But this story surely won’t go away until the Saudi deadline.