OFFICIAL: Clément Lenglet joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

The deal is done

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It’s official: Clément Lenglet will join Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Barcelona, the club confirmed on Friday. There is no buy option on the deal, so Lenglet will return to Barça next summer.

Lenglet’s exit is crucial in Barça’s attempt to open up salary cap space to register their two desired Deadline Day signings, João Cancelo and João Félix. Barça’s statement doesn’t confirm it but multiple reports say Aston Villa will cover 75% of Lenglet’s salary, which is good news for Barça on the Financial Fair Play front.

This same saga is likely to happen again next summer without a buy option, but Lenglet will have one fewer year on his deal with Barça and might accept a contract termination to finally leave the club for good. But we can worry about that next year.

Good luck in Birmingham, Lenglet!

