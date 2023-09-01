Bayern Munich make last-minute offer for João Cancelo as Barcelona struggle to complete deal

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign João Cancelo from Manchester City with a last-minute offer for the Portugal international on Deadline Day, according to Toni Juanmartí of Diario SPORT and other Catalan outlets.

Confirmado: es el Bayern. Llamada en las últimas horas para intentar meterse. https://t.co/fMN6xAkXoh — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) September 1, 2023

Barça have been in talks with City for weeks and have the framework of a loan deal in place, but are struggling to complete the agreement due to their Financial Fair Play situation. The Blaugrana remain confident they will get the deal over the line and count on Cancelo’s desire to play for Barça to stave off Bayern’s attempts, but things have certainly gotten more tense now.

Cancelo played on loan for Bayern in the second half of last season, and the Bavarians are looking for a replacement for Benjamin Pavard who left for Inter Milan this week. City are happy to get rid of Cancelo due to the player’s broken relationship with Pep Guardiola and will accept any offer, and if Barça can’t complete the deal they will see Xavi Hernández’s top right-back target slip through their fingers and once again lose to Bayern Munich, this time in the transfer market.

