Ez Abde “about to sign” with Real Betis in permanent transfer from Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Betis appear very close to an agreement for the permanent transfer of Moroccan winger Ez Abde to the club from Seville on Deadline Day, according to Matteo Moretto of Relevo.

Moretto says there are only final details to be sorted between the two clubs but the player “is about to sign” with the Verdiblancos, and the deal will be made official with the La Liga offices before the midnight CET deadline.

We don’t know the exact formula of the agreement yet, but the most recent reports say Betis will pay €10 million for 50% of Abde’s rights, securing Barça the chance to re-sign him at a fixed low price at any moment or earning half of the amount of a future sale if Abde gets a big move away from Betis.

An official announcement is expected in the coming hours, and it looks like Barça will indeed lose another attacking player after Ansu Fati’s loan move to Brighton which will also be made official at some point today.