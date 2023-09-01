 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Maximum optimism” at Barcelona over João Cancelo and João Félix arrivals

The club is very confident both deals will be completed

By Renato Gonçalves
Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Barcelona’s two marquee signings for the final day of the summer transfer window are all but complete, according to Gerard Romero and Toni Juanmartí who both report there is “maximum optimism” at the club that Portugal internationals João Cancelo and João Félix will be announced as Blaugrana players on Deadline Day.

Romero reports Cancelo will arrive in Catalonia this evening to sign his contract, and Barça will indeed get their man despite a last-minute offer from Bayern Munich to sign the Manchester City right-back on a season-long loan deal.

As for Félix, Barça and Atlético Madrid are closing in on an agreement for a season-long loan deal which includes a loan fee and an option to buy, though those details are yet to be confirmed by either club.

The confirmed departures of Clément Lenglet and Ansu Fati as well as the expected exit of Ez Abde will open up enough salary cap space to sign the two Joãos, and Xavi Hernández will get his favorite right-back target as well as the inside forward he was hoping to bring before the end of the window.

The official announcements on both players are expected in the next few hours. Buckle up!

