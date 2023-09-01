OFFICIAL: João Cancelo joins Barcelona on loan from Manchester City

The saga is finally over, and with a satisfying conclusion for all Barcelona fans: Manchester City right-back João Cancelo has joined the Catalans on a season-long loan deal, the club announced on Friday.

The flash is here! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/gdwYQB3s27 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

Cancelo arrives at the Catalan capital after more than two weeks of negotiations between Barça and City over the deal, with the player’s salary and other issues to be sorted out before an agreement was finally reached. Barça finally created enough salary cap room to fit Cancelo’s wages, and the player traveled to Catalonia on Deadline Day to sign his contract as a Blaugrana.

The Portugal international was Xavi Hernández’s number one right-back target and adds serious quality and firepower to a position of need for the La Liga champions, who haven’t had a world-class right-back in their ranks for over a decade. If Cancelo regains the form that made him the best full-back in the world as recently as 18 months ago, Barça have got a serious reinforcement as they look to make a deep run in Europe this season.

Welcome to Barça, João Cancelo!