OFFICIAL: João Félix joins Barcelona on loan from Atlético Madrid

This never seemed like a realistic option, but it’s now officially official: Portugal international forward João Félix has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Atlético Madrid, the club announced on Friday.

After blowing up the market in July by telling Fabrizio Romano in an exclusive interview about his dream of playing for Barça, Félix has been patiently waiting for the Blaugrana to make a move, which finally happened on Deadline Day.

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Barça will pay 100% of the player’s wages, which were restructured after Félix agreed a contract extension until 2029 before leaving Atlético. That extension lowered his annual number, which was crucial to make his deal fit within Barça’s salary cap in La Liga.

The Catalans were not initially interested in the 23-year-old, but after failed moves for Bernardo Silva and Neymar the Blaugrana turned to Félix once manager Xavi Hernández gave the green light to the move and Barça opened up enough salary cap space by sending Ansu Fati on loan to Brighton.

Félix has yet to realize his potential since joining Atlético in a €100 million euro transfer from Benfica four years ago, and after a quiet loan stint at Chelsea in the second half of last season the forward gets his dream move to the Catalan capital and hopes to prove why the Blaugrana are the best team for him.

Welcome to Barça, João Félix! I have no idea how you’ll fit and I don’t think you’re very good, but I’m more than happy to be proven wrong in 10 months.