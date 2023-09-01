 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona, Atlético Madrid reach verbal agreement for João Félix

The official announcement is coming soon

By Renato Gonçalves
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The three famous words many Barcelona fans never thought would be uttered have now hit the universe: Fabrizio Romano says Barça and Atlético Madrid have reached a verbal agreement on a season-long loan deal for João Félix, but there will be no buy option included in the agreement.

Here we go, then, apparently.

Gerard Romero reports that João Félix is already at the club’s training center for medicals, contract signing and to meet manager Xavi Hernández and his new teammates, and with a little over three hours before the midnight CET deadline (as of this writing), we shouldn’t wait too long before the official announcement.

Even though we didn’t really think this was a thing, it has become a thing and the thing is about to be real. João Félix will play for Barcelona. Let that sink in.

