Barcelona, Atlético Madrid reach verbal agreement for João Félix

The three famous words many Barcelona fans never thought would be uttered have now hit the universe: Fabrizio Romano says Barça and Atlético Madrid have reached a verbal agreement on a season-long loan deal for João Félix, but there will be no buy option included in the agreement.
Here we go, then, apparently.
BREAKING: João Félix to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Atlético on loan deal, NO buy option clause will be included #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023
Barça waiting to sign documents then sealed.
July 18, exclusive interview: “I want to join Barça, it’s my dream”. Now reality. pic.twitter.com/9iP5MKb3ej
Gerard Romero reports that João Félix is already at the club’s training center for medicals, contract signing and to meet manager Xavi Hernández and his new teammates, and with a little over three hours before the midnight CET deadline (as of this writing), we shouldn’t wait too long before the official announcement.
Even though we didn’t really think this was a thing, it has become a thing and the thing is about to be real. João Félix will play for Barcelona. Let that sink in.
