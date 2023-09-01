Barcelona, Girona agree deal for Eric García

The busiest transfer Deadline Day in Barcelona history has yet another chapter, as the Blaugrana have agreed to send center-back Eric García to Girona on a season-long loan deal, according to Fabrizio Romano and multiple reports from Catalan media. There is no buy option in the deal, guaranteeing Eric’s return to Camp Nou next summer.

Eric García to Girona, here we go! Deal agreed on loan with no option to buy clause #DeadlineDay



Barcelona approved the transfer, now time to get documents ready then signed. pic.twitter.com/AQQNyWmmYG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Eric asked to leave Barça this week after Girona expressed their interest, and reiterated his desire to move away and play regular minutes in a chat with manager Xavi Hernández, who was initially reluctant to let García leave but eventually agreed.

Eric has mostly been a bench player during his time at Barça since arriving at Manchester City, and while he has played well at times there have been more moments of poor defending and a lack of consistency that comes mostly from a lack of regular football.

The 22-year-old now gets a real chance to start every week for Girona and develop into the player Manchester City and Barça thought he was capable of becoming, and the hope is he can blossom into a solid defender to help the Blaugrana once he returns next season.