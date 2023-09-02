OFFICIAL: Ez Abde joins Real Betis on permanent transfer from Barcelona

It’s officially official: Moroccan winger Ez Abde has departed Barcelona and joined Real Betis on a permanent transfer, the club announced on Friday. Barça will receive €7.5 million for 50% of Abde’s rights and will earn half of the amount from a future sale, while also including a buy-back clause for an undisclosed fee if they want to bring Abde back to Camp Nou.

BREAKING NEWS!

Agreement with Betis for the transfer of Ez Abde — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

Here’s the official statement from the club:

FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompié have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ez Abde for 7.5 million euros. The former retains the right to buy back the player and 50% of any future sale. Source: FC Barcelona

Abde departs after not feeling comfortable about his role at Barça and goes to Betis in search of regular minutes. Despite an excellent preseason the Moroccan was not given the guarantee of a consistent role in Xavi Hernández’s system and decided to get a move away to play first team football every week at a crucial point of his development as a player.

The 21-year-old made two appearances in La Liga for the Blaugrana this season as a substitute, and hopes to be a regular starter for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. Barça have already lost Ansu Fati on loan to Brighton, and with Abde’s departure they will be short on attackers until Brazilian forward Vitor Roque arrives in January.

Good luck at Betis, Abde!