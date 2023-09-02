Joao Felix: I’m hoping for the best year of my life at Barcelona

Joao Felix could not hide his delight after being unveiled as a new Barcelona player at the club on Saturday.

The Portugal international made it clear during the transfer window that it’s always been his dream to play for the Catalans and has now been granted his wish.

Here’s what he had to say about his move at his unveiling.

“I am very happy. It has always been one of my goals since I was a child and it has finally been achieved. I want to take advantage of the moment, and give everything for the club to help maximum possible,” he said. “I hope it will be the best year of my life. A season of many conquests, victories, titles, but well, we are going step by step but always with the goal of winning.”

Felix arrives after an underwhelming season on loan at Chelsea but is already looking ahead and dreaming big.

“When they told me about the interest, I was very happy,” he added. “Since I was a child I watched Barça and we have always been Barça fans, we had that dream and here I am. I want to fight for titles. The Champions League has always been my dream trophy, but we are going step by step. We are going to try to win it.”

This is a big season for Felix who has struggled to live up to expectations ever since joining Atletico for a club-record fee in 2019. There is no purchase option in his loan deal, meaning he has work to do if he wants to stay at Barca permanently.