Barcelona was always the club of my dreams - Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has said he’s living the dream after signing for Barcelona on a seaon-long loan from Manchester City.

The defender arrived on deadline-day as Xavi finally secured the right-back he’d been after all summer long.

Cancelo says he’s in the best place possible after leaving Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners.

“It’s a dream come true. I want to thank my family and my friends and my mother, who watches me from heaven. She knew I wanted to play here,” he said. “Barça was always the club of my dreams, I wanted to play here. I identify with it a lot, with the culture they have. It is the best club to be in now.”

The defender will link up with former Manchester City team-mates Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan at Barcelona and says he’s joining a top squad.

“I am very excited. I come with commitment and with the humility to work. I like the pressure and I hope it will be a season of titles because the club lives off of this,” he added. “I can contribute work, commitment and always being with the team to win titles. I already know some of my team-mates and they seem like a spectacular group. “It’s going to be a great season for us. I’m looking forward to it and I hope to have a lot of commitment and work. I hope to win all the titles. possible titles.”

Cancelo arrives with something of a point to prove after being deemed surplus to requirements at City and failing to really impress at Bayern last season.

Yet he’s is still one of the most highly-regarded right-backs in Europe and will hope to solve what’s been a problem position for Barcelona in recent years.