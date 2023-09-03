Deco admits he thought it would be ‘impossible’ to sign Joao Felix for Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has admitted he thought it would be impossible to sign Joao Felix due to the club’s difficult financial situation.

Felix made it clear he wanted to join Barcelona in the summer but had to wait until late on deadline day to complete a loan move.

Barca have made it clear that the Portugal international has done his bit to secure the transfer when they announced his signing.

“The club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barça shirt,” said Barca in a statement.

Reports have claimed that Felix has agreed to halve his salary in a bid to play for Barca. Deco admitted that Felix’s desire to wear the famous Blaugrana shirt was really key.

“We thought that in our conditions it was impossible for Joao Felix to come,” he told reporters at the forward’s unveiling.

“If the player had not made this effort he would not have come. We have tried everything and here he is.”

Felix is now exactly where he wants to be, let’s hope he can go on and fulfil his potential during his stay at the Camp Nou.