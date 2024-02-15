Barcelona tracking three left wing targets ahead of summer transfer window

Barcelona’s plans for next season’s squad appear to have one priority: a new left winger. The emergence of Lamine Yamal after the departure of Ousmane Dembélé in the summer has brought stability and a great future prospect on the right side, but the opposite flank remains an issue with João Félix unable to live up to his own standards after a brilliant start to his loan period.

The Catalans still believe the 4-3-3 system is the best bet for success once the new manager arrives to replace Xavi Hernández, and they know the team needs a young, “pure” left winger who can beat defenders one-on-one to provide threats on both sides and make the team more dangerous in attack.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim the Blaugrana are currently tracking three main targets that fit the criteria for a new left winger: Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, and Napoli’s Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, who will face Barça over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16 starting next week.

Martinelli and Kvaratskhelia have long-term contracts with their current clubs and don’t appear financially attainable for Barça given their financial troubles, but a potential big sale or two in the summer could open the door for one of them to be signed. Mitoma is the most realistic option, and could come along with Roberto De Zerbi if the Italian is chosen as the new manager.