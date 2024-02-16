Xavi says Gavi “must stay” at Barcelona amid PSG rumors: ‘There’s no other solution’

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has emerged as one of Paris Saint-Germain’s top targets for next summer as the French champions are set to lose Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer and will look to replace him with a group of top young players who can lead PSG’s next era.

PSG signed Ousmane Dembélé from Barça last summer in a very ugly transfer saga, and they are looking to poach the Blaugrana again and take one of the best young midfielders in the world to Paris once Gavi finishes the recovery process from a serious knee injury that ended his season.

Barça boss Xavi Hernández was asked about the rumors in a press conference on Friday, and the coach made it clear he wants Gavi to be a key piece of the Blaugrana’s future and sees the 19-year-old as a future captain of the club.

“Gavi must stay. He is a culé and for me he has to be one of the captains of the team in the future. There is no other solution. We are always talking about exits. Gavi has to be the future of Barça.”

Gavi will be one of the many Barça players linked with a move away from the club in what promises to be a very busy transfer window with a new coach set to arrive, but it’s hard to see Gavi leaving at any point. He truly loves the club and plans to be a Barça legend, and even PSG’s wages won’t be enough to change his mind.