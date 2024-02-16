Xavi doesn’t believe Frenkie de Jong will leave Barcelona: “He is comfortable at the club”

The upcoming summer transfer window promises to be one of the busiest in recent Barcelona history, with the arrival of a new manager and tons of speculation of a squad revolution prepared by sporting director Deco in the next few months.

One of the many names linked with a possible move away is Frenkie de Jong, who has been the center of much speculation for a couple of years now. For the first time, however, we are beginning to hear rumblings of De Jong being open to an exit after a half-decade at the club and very little team success to speak of.

The Dutchman has been a longtime target of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who wants to reunite with De Jong after the two had immense success at Ajax. Chelsea are also thought to be a team highly interested in Frenkie, and Tottenham Hotspur recently made a laughable offer for the midfielder.

De Jong’s exit could finally be closer to a reality than just reckless speculation this time, but Xavi Hernández doesn’t seem to believe the rumors. The coach was asked about the Frenkie rumors in a press conference on Friday, and he thinks Frenkie remains committed to staying at Barça for a long time.

Xavi on De Jong



: "Frenkie is a very important player and he is comfortable at the club. This is not the time to talk about this. There are four months left in the season and we are not talking about departures. We are thinking about La Liga and the Champions League." — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) February 16, 2024

Xavi says Frenkie and the team are fully focused on the remaining games in La Liga as well as the Champions League tie with Napoli, but it’s safe to say De Jong’s decision to stay or leave might very well depend on how well the team does between now and June.

Fascinating times ahead.