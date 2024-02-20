Alphonso Davies agent holds meetings with Barcelona and Real Madrid

One day after meeting with Real Madrid, Alphonso Davies’s agent met with FC Barcelona’s Deco, according to reports.

The Bayern Munich star has one more season left on his contract after this one ends, meaning he could soon decide whether he wants to stay at his current club or make a move.

It’s understood that it would be unlikely for Barcelona to pursue Davies, despite his stature in world football.

There are two reasons for this. One, money. It would take a lot of money to buy the player, even in the last year of his contract. And his salary and bonuses would be hard to compete with. Of course, it would help things if he were to run down his contract, but even then it would be difficult.

The other reason is Alejandro Balde. The 20-year-old plays the same position, left-back, and despite having some struggles this season, the Catalans still believe in him for the future.

If another team came in with a super offer, and Balde wanted to leave, it would open up a hole for signing a big name left-back. But that is not currently on the table.

Barcelona do need another left-back, particularly if João Cancelo does not stay on permanently following the completion of his loan, but that would be a backup to Balde in the future.