Xavi says Barcelona must keep Ronald Araujo: ‘He is the future of the club’

Barcelona are facing a gigantic summer that will define the club’s future for the next few years, with a transfer window that could transform the squad and the arrival of a new manager to guide that new squad.

The potential transfer madness this summer will potentially include a big sale of a key starter, and Ronald Araujo has been one of the players heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou with Bayern Munich reportedly highly interested in the Uruguayan defender.

But Barça’s outgoing boss wants to see Araujo at Barça forever. Xavi Hernández spoke to the press in a press conference on Friday and was asked about the Araujo rumors, and the legendary midfielder does not want to see Ronald wearing another jersey next season.

“For me there is no doubt. Araujo is the present and the future of Barça. He is already one of the captains and a leader of the locker room. He is a fundamental footballer for the future of the club.” Source: Football-España

There is very little reason to believe Araujo will ever choose to leave Barça, and as one of the captains he very likely wants to be a leader of the club for years to come. But you never know if a big offer could tempt either the player or a Barça side still in financial hell, and until the window is closed we might have to be a little nervous about the prospect of losing Araujo.