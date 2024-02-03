Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil downplays Barcelona links

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has downplayed links that connected him to the FC Barcelona job.

“What I can tell you is that Xavi is the ideal coach to coach Barcelona. They will have a hard time finding a coach like him. All my support and respect for what he has done and is doing,” he said in a press conference.

“I am in the best club I can be in, super valued, delighted to belong to Real, I want to continue making history. I know that my contract ends in 2025, I hope to renew, but I have to earn it,” Alguacil also said in an interview.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Girona’s Michel Sanchez, Bologna’s Thiago Motta, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique have also downplayed similar links, to varying degrees.

Barcelona still has not identified who will be the next manager after Xavi leaves in the summer, as he has announced he will do.

Barcelona Atlètic coach Rafael Márquez is at the moment perhaps the leading candidate, although it is to be expected that other potential candidates would be coy about the job at this point.