Hansi Flick “would love to work for Barcelona” - report

Barcelona’s search for a new manager may still be in its initial stage, but one name begins to gain real strength with each new report: Hansi Flick.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach is one of the names on president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco’s list of potential replacements for the departing Xavi Hernández, and while we still don’t know the club’s preferred target just yet, one thing is for certain: Flick has real interest in the job.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has become perhaps the strongest source of reporting on this story yet. He says nothing is yet decided at Barça about Flick or any other name for that matter, but the German coach seems more than ready to accept the invitation if it ever comes.

“There have been reports that the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager is Joan Laporta’s preferred candidate to replace Xavi. I don’t have confirmations on this. It’s very early stages at Barça, they will take some time before deciding their favourite candidates, starting interviews and more. Flick would love to work for Barcelona, that’s for sure; but there is nothing more than this so far, no decisions, nothing advanced.” Source: Caught Offside via Football365

Barça are right to proceed with caution and take their time as they go through potential candidates, but it’s good to know someone of Flick’s caliber and recent track record of giant success (at the club level) looks at the Barça job as appealing despite the club’s ongoing financial troubles and the media and fan pressure that anyone will deal with once they get the gig.

Coaching Barça isn’t for everyone, but it looks as though Hansi Flick wants to be the next one. Will Laporta make the call?